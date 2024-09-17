EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Bats sightings in Edmonton 'quite common' in September: rescue organization

    A silver-haired bat is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Cori Lausen A silver-haired bat is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Cori Lausen
    A local animal rescue organization says it has been receiving an increase in reports of people spotting bats in the Edmonton area.

    "Although many bats migrate south, big brown bats actually migrate into the city and urban areas. This makes bat sightings in August and September quite common, often in potentially unusual locations," WildNorth said.

    The organization says bats should be mostly left alone, except if you find one on the ground.

    "Bats cannot take flight from a horizontal surface, so we can guide you through the proper steps to help in a way that is safe for both you and the bat."

    It's important to take precautions when handling bats because the animals can carry rabies or a species-specific fungus called White-Nose Syndrome that can be fatal to other bats.

    There are nine species of bats in Alberta, according to WildNorth, and big brown bats, little brown bats, silver-haired bats and hoary bats are in the Edmonton area.

    If you come across a bat on the ground, contact WildNorth at 780-914-4118.

