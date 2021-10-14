Beaverlodge lands partnership to move health complex forward; replacing 65 year old hospital

The current Beaverlodge Hospital (Source: South Peace Physician Attraction and Retention Committee) The current Beaverlodge Hospital (Source: South Peace Physician Attraction and Retention Committee)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener