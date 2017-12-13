The man accused of running down and stabbing a police officer, and hitting four pedestrians while driving a U-Haul is scheduled to appear in court in January, after a mental health assessment was delayed.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, 31, appeared in an Edmonton courtroom via Closed Circuit Television Wednesday morning, a month after his lawyer requested a psychiatric assessment to see if his client is fit to stand trial.

However, court heard that Alberta Hospital is experiencing a bed shortage, and more time is needed to complete the assessment.

On September 30, a man attacked EPS Constable Mike Chernyk outside of Commonwealth Stadium with a knife – the attacker fled, before driving a rented U-Haul through downtown Edmonton, hitting and injuring four people. Sharif was arrested by EPS after officers stopped the U-Haul.

Sharif is facing a number of charges in connection to the incident, including five charges of attempted murder, four charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm while fleeing police, a charge of dangerous driving and a charge of possession of a weapon.

RCMP are still investigating to determine if terrorism charges are warranted in this case.

Now, the psychiatric assessment is expected to take place in the next 30 days. Sharif is scheduled to appear in court again on January 12.

With files from Dan Grummett