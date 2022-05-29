Big Bin event gives Edmontonians the chance to get rid of old furniture, appliances

The City of Edmonton is helping residents dispose of unwanted and large household items that can’t be set out for normal waste collection.

On May 28 and 29 people could come down to the Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to drop off things like old couches, mattresses and chairs at no cost. Computers, appliances and other electronics were also being accepted for recycling.

Commercial waste, hazardous household waste and reusable items are not being accepted. Reusable items can be taken to the Reuse Centre and hazardous household waste can be taken to an eco station.

The Big Bin event is one of eight being held on weekends throughout the spring, summer and fall this year.

The next event will be on June 4 and 5 in Castle Downs, the full schedule with locations is available on the city’s website.