EDMONTON -- On Tuesday, organizers of the Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) announced due to “uncertainty around border closures” and COVID-19 protocols it would be postponing the 2021 event.

“This is not the news that our fans want to hear or the news that we wanted to deliver,” Troy Vollhoffer, the CEO for BVJ said.

“We look forward to getting back there in 2022 and putting on the best country music festival possible.”

According to organizers, BVJ is making plans to return to Camrose next July 29 to 31.

All tickets will be honoured for 2022. For now, hold on to your tickets and BVJ will send updates.