EDMONTON – Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell gave Bill 22 royal assent Friday, effectively terminating the contract of Alberta's election commissioner and putting his investigation of the 2017 UCP leadership race in limbo.

The bill was introduced Monday and passed third reading after four days of debate.

Effective immediately, the responsibilities of the Office of the Election Commissioner are transferred to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer. According to a release from Elections Alberta, all investigations started by the election commissioner will continue.

The move will reportedly save $1 million over the next four years.

The election commissioner, Lorne Gibson, was in the midst of an investigation into allegations of illegal donations in the 2017 UCP leadership race.

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley accused the UCP government of obstructing justice by firing him. She was removed from chambers Tuesday after refusing to apologize.

Notley sent a letter to Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell on Tuesday asking her to refuse to give the bill royal assent.