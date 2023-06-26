Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigation

Police are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.

Mounties were notified of the incident by the city on Saturday.

"Although it is difficult to determine motivations of those responsible until they are identified, this act demonstrates a hateful and non-tolerated attitude towards the 2SLGBTQ+ community," RCMP spokesperson Const. Cheri-Lee Smith said in a news release on Monday.

The crosswalk was only installed last week, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.