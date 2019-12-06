EDMONTON -- The Alberta SPCA is issuing an urgent call for blankets and towels after taking in 40 cats in one day.

"It's been a busy fall with several cases of animal seizures and surrenders that involved dozens of animals each time," the organization said on Facebook. "What this means is our stock of towels and blankets has been used up."

In a reply to a comment, the SPCA said it also needs cat litter, cat treats and new stainless steel bowls to care for the influx of cats.

Those able to donate towels and blankets are asked to drop them off at the Alberta SPCA head office in Edmonton at 17904 118 Ave. NW.