Blue-green algae advisory issued for Wabamun Lake

Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Wabamun Lake.

People and pets living near the lake as well as visitors are urged to take precautions.

Avoid all contact with blue-green algae blooms, AHS says.

Do not swim or wade in areas where blue-green algae is visible.

Do not feed fish or fish trimmings from the lake to pets or animals.

Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake as the fish may store toxins in their liver. (People can safely consume fish fillets from the lake.)

Never drink or cook with untreated water from any recreational body of water, including Wabamun Lake, at any time. Boiling water will not remove toxins produced by blue-green algae.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae or ingest the water may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, and vomiting or diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve within one to two days.

Symptoms in children are often more severe, but all humans are at risk.

Weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move from one location to another on the lake.

Areas of the lake where the blooms are not visible may be used for recreational purposes.

Wabamun Lake is about 67 kilometres west of Edmonton.