    Body found after garage fire in Stony Plain

    An investigation is underway after human remains were found after a fire in Parkland County on Thursday.

    Emergency crews were called to a fire at a garage on the 4300 block of 43 Avenue in Stony Plain at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    After the fire was out, a body was found in the garage.

    Police say the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

