Firefighters found a man’s badly burned body inside a northeast Edmonton home Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the area of 32 Street and 113 Avenue at 8:40 a.m. and the flames were extinguished about an hour later, according to officials.

The Edmonton Police Service was called and officers have determined “the circumstances around his death were suspicious.”

“There’s, I believe, five residents registered to the suite. So we are just trying to determine who our victim is,” Insp. Erik Johnson said.

It is unclear whether the man was a resident of the home, and he may have to be identified through dental records, police said.

EPS Homicide and Arson Units are now investigating.

With files from Amanda Anderson