Body found inside NE Edmonton house fire, police investigating
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 11:26AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:24PM MDT
Firefighters found a man’s badly burned body inside a northeast Edmonton home Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the area of 32 Street and 113 Avenue at 8:40 a.m. and the flames were extinguished about an hour later, according to officials.
The Edmonton Police Service was called and officers have determined “the circumstances around his death were suspicious.”
“There’s, I believe, five residents registered to the suite. So we are just trying to determine who our victim is,” Insp. Erik Johnson said.
It is unclear whether the man was a resident of the home, and he may have to be identified through dental records, police said.
EPS Homicide and Arson Units are now investigating.
With files from Amanda Anderson