Body found on river, death appears to be non-criminal
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 6:07PM MST
Emergency crews were in the river valley on Friday after a body was found on the river. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on scene in the river valley where a body has been discovered on the ice.
The call came in before 5 p.m. on Friday near the Dawson Bridge.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton the death appears to be non-criminal.
Crews are working to set up a rope system so they can bring the body up from the river.