Body of missing swimmer recovered on Wabamun Lake
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 4:19PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 4:19PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A swimmer who was reported missing Friday near Kapasiwin on Wabamun Lake has been located.
On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., Parkland RCMP received a call that boaters on Wabamun Lake found a dead man in the water.
Officers said they believe the man they recovered is the missing 20-year-old from Edmonton.
RCMP extend their deepest condolences to the family.
