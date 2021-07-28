EDMONTON -- A swimmer who was reported missing Friday near Kapasiwin on Wabamun Lake has been located.

On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., Parkland RCMP received a call that boaters on Wabamun Lake found a dead man in the water.

Officers said they believe the man they recovered is the missing 20-year-old from Edmonton.

RCMP extend their deepest condolences to the family.