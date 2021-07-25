EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer last seen Friday evening at Wabamun Lake.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that a 20-year-old man was swimming on the lake around 9 p.m. when they experienced distress and did not surface.

The local fire department assisted in the search Friday evening for the missing man but crews were unable to locate him.

On Saturday, RCMP said a dive team and search crews equipped with sonar continued efforts to locate the man.

Wabamun Lake is approximately 65 kilometres west of Edmonton.