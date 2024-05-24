Boil water advisory lifted for Millet, Alberta on Sunday

A boil water advisory was lifted for the town of Millet on Sunday.

The advisory was issued shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday after the town's water had been shut off earlier that morning to repair a broken water main.

During the advisory, residents were directed to boil all water for at least one minute before using it for any household purpose like drinking, making ice, or washing food.

Millet is about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.