EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Boil water advisory lifted for Millet, Alberta on Sunday

    Tap water
    Share

    A boil water advisory was lifted for the town of Millet on Sunday. 

    The advisory was issued shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday after the town's water had been shut off earlier that morning to repair a broken water main.

    During the advisory, residents were directed to boil all water for at least one minute before using it for any household purpose like drinking, making ice, or washing food.

    Millet is about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds

    Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News