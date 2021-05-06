EDMONTON -- A driver in north Edmonton had a rough ride when the front wheel of her SUV collapsed into a fresh sinkhole Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in front of Scott Robertson School on 107 Street and 134 Avenue.

Salomy Salim was picking up her son when the road gave way.

“I was going to reverse to park, and suddenly something came up like boom! And I was like, ‘oh my god, what’s happened? Did I hit someone, or a car? Because I checked,’” she said.

Salim said other parents rushed to help her out of her car. No one was injured, and she was just relieved that the hole didn’t get any bigger.

“It’s my luck for today. I’m glad my kid wasn’t in the car. Thank god it happened like that,” she said.

Firefighters and police arrived and closed the road.

A tow truck was able to remove the vehicle around 5:30 p.m., without the hole opening further.

Crews from the City of Edmonton and EPCOR were on scene to survey the damage.

An EPCOR worker said engineers would have to determine the extent of the problem and it was unclear how long it would take to fix the road.