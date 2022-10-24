Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
From his office at City Hall, Aalbers — who, because Lloydminster straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary, has the unique distinction of serving residents in two provinces — has a direct line of sight to Highway 16. The highway is a major east-west corridor frequented by heavy-haul trucks and half-tons on their way to the oilfields that dot the surrounding region.
But in spite of 2022's sharp uptick in crude prices (hitting as high as US$120 per barrel earlier this year before declining to the mid-$80 range this fall), and even as Canadian oil companies boast record revenues and all-time high production levels, the volume of traffic along the highway has only moderately increased, Aalbers said.
"We're seeing traffic pick up earlier in the morning and a little more traffic throughout the city," Aalbers said.
"That's good, because it means wells are being drilled. It reflects some general optimism in the industry," he added. “So I think we’re hitting some speed, but we’re not accelerating yet by any means.”
"Not accelerating yet" may be the perfect way to describe the odd economic reality Canada's oil country finds itself in in 2022.
While the industry itself is faring better than it has in almost a decade, with energy prices higher than they've been in many years, experts say any kind of resulting economic explosion for the surrounding region has been conspicuously absent.
"If I would have told you two years ago that oil revenues in Alberta would be reaching record highs ... you would have expected that Calgary and Edmonton would be booming, and the rest of the province too. And it’s not happening," said Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist for Alberta Central, the central banking facility for the province's credit unions.
In 2014, for example, the last time oil prices boomed, many communities in Alberta and to a lesser extent Saskatchewan felt like gold rush towns. Hotel rooms were booked solid, local bars buzzed with oilfield workers flush with cash and swagger, and people from all across the country streamed west in search of jobs.
But St-Arnaud, who recently published a report titled "Where's the Boom?" said many things are different this time around.
The industry itself is doing very well — total oil production in Alberta hit an all-time record in the first half of 2022, averaging 3.6 million barrels per day.
And thanks to sky-high commodity prices, the total value of the province's oil production between August 2021 and August 2022 was a whopping $140 billion, 75 per cent higher than the same period in 2014. In the first six months of this year, Canada’s four biggest oilsands producers alone reported more than $21 billion in profits, more than three times their profits in the same period last year.
But after almost a decade of depressed oil prices, producers have been under pressure in 2022 to use their extraordinary profits to pay down debt and focus on returns to shareholders rather than investing in their operations.
In 2022, oil producers reinvested only about seven per cent of revenues into their operations, compared to 25 per cent in 2014, St-Arnaud said. The nature of those investments has also changed, as companies forego capital-intensive projects aimed at boosting production in favour of smaller projects intended to improve efficiencies or lower greenhouse gas emissions.
The result is fewer workers and fewer economic spinoff effects. According to Statistics Canada, total employment in Alberta's oil and gas sector is only 75 per cent what it was in 2014, while employment in construction, a spinoff sector, is only 80 per cent what it was then.
Similarly, wages in the oilpatch no longer outpace other sectors the way they once did, St-Arnaud said.
"You don’t need to offer sky-high salaries to attract workers, because you don’t need as many workers," he said. "One of the things I’ve been noticing is we used to have wages in Alberta that were about 10 per cent higher than the rest of Canada – consistently, since the late 2000s. But the gap has been starting to narrow over the past few years."
Duane Sulyma, a rigger who has worked everywhere from Grande Prairie and Rocky Mountain House, Alta. to Lloydminster and now Kindersley, Sask., said an oilfield job isn't as lucrative as it once was, and workers are feeling the pinch of inflation.
"When I started in 2012, it was wild. I bought a new house, I bought a truck, I bought everything I ever wanted," Sulyma said. "But the numbers don't add up anymore, and the cost of living has gone through the roof."
He added after the past eight years of low commodity prices and then the COVID-19 pandemic, many former oilfield workers have had enough of the volatility and have chosen to leave the oil and gas industry altogether.
"Nobody who has a town job wants to come out here, work for a year, get laid off and then have to struggle to find another town job," Sulyma said.
St-Arnaud is convinced that the oil industry has changed permanently. And while that may bring with it some downsides, it also means that going forward, Alberta's economy will be less sensitive to oil prices.
“That’s the thing, if there’s no boom — the bust will be smaller," he said. "It’s not that oil is no longer a positive to our economy, it’s just not as positive as it was."
That's not necessarily a bad thing, said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the rural municipality of Wood Buffalo, which incorporates the oilsands community of Fort McMurray.
As Canada's most well-known boomtown, Fort McMurray struggled in the 2010-2014 period to keep up with demand for housing, roads and other infrastructure as workers flooded into the community from across the country.
“Strong, steady growth is what you want to see. Those booms and busts we’ve experienced can be hard on everyone – not just the workers, but the community itself," Bowman said.
Even getting a coffee from the Tim Horton's drive-thru in Fort McMurray would take close to 20 minutes on average back then, Bowman said. Now, getting a double-double takes just 11 minutes "on a bad day," he said.
While a major airport expansion completed in 2014 remains "under-utilized," and the buzz of saws and other construction noises have lessened, Bowman said Fort McMurray's economy in 2022 is healthy. Local residents are working and collecting paycheques, and life goes on.
“There’s still a lot of opportunity and there’s a lot of 'help wanted' signs around ... the industry is just not expanding the way it was before," Bowman said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 11
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool start to the week, big warm-up coming
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. He will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country.
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
Six people injured in shooting at St. Louis high school
Six people were injured Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school.
Watch climate activists smash cakes in face of King Charles III wax statue
A pair of climate activists from Just Stop Oil smashed two cakes in the face of a King Charles III waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, U.K., on Monday.
Does your child have RSV? We want to hear from you
As the fall season settles in, Canadian families not only have to contend with the spread of COVID-19, but also respiratory syncytial virus. If your child has been diagnosed with RSV, we want to hear from you.
Calgary
-
Airdrie's beavers spared after community backlash against killings
The City of Airdrie has halted its recently introduced plan to kill problematic beavers that had been damaging mature trees.
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. Premier Danielle Smith announced who would head the top tier of her government on Friday — a 27-member cabinet supported by 11 parliamentary secretaries.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
Saskatoon
-
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
-
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
-
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
Regina
-
Icy conditions close several southern Sask. highways
Numerous highways in south-central Saskatchewan were closed on Monday morning due to icy conditions.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
'Saviour for the world:' Saskatchewan fills resource gaps caused by war in Ukraine
Cameco Corp. is in a position to grow, the president of the Saskatoon-based Uranium giant recently told investors, because a 'geopolitical crisis has hit our market' with Russia's war on Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being pulled from burning apartment in Halifax
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a burning apartment building in Halifax Sunday night.
-
North Atlantic right whale population fell to 340 in 2021: report
A new report has found that the population of North Atlantic right whales dropped again last year, indicating an ongoing downward trend.
Toronto
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
Toronto Elections reminds voters they must cast in their ballots at their assigned voting locations. If you're not sure where your assigned station is, you can head over to MyVote.
-
Mariah Carey is having a Christmas concert in Toronto. Here's what you need to know
The ‘Queen of Christmas’ is set to perform a holiday concert in Toronto this December.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon. 'We’ll have to take it step by step. I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment,' Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que.
-
'You can't wait 16 hours': Quebec doctor says patient died after lengthy ER wait
A Quebec doctor is sounding the alarm on what he calls 'dangerous' wait times in hospital emergency rooms after he had a patient die in front of him after the man waited 16 hours to receive urgent care.
-
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses
To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec’s order of nurses says you should think twice.
Ottawa
-
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
POLLS OPEN 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. | Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations are open across Ottawa until 8 p.m. Council will have a new look after the polls close, with a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors set to go to Ottawa City Hall.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police assessment didn't warn protesters would use Ottawa locals as 'leverage': Bell
In the days leading up to the mass protest in Ottawa last winter, police didn't have intelligence suggesting the 'Freedom Convoy' would use local citizens as a 'leverage point', interim police chief Steve Bell said Monday.
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Kitchener
-
One dead, one injured in crash north of Guelph
One driver is dead and another has been injured following a multi-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 124 north of Guelph.
-
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
-
Stolen 'decoy officer' has been found in South Huron
“Constable Wes Coast”, the life-sized aluminum cut-out of an OPP officer that was stolen back in September, has finally been found.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
-
How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
Winnipeg
-
Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg
A crash at a Winnipeg intersection has caused road closures in the area on Monday morning.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
Power outage closes RRC campus on Monday morning
Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame campus is closed until noon on Monday due to a power outage.
Vancouver
-
Victim identified after fatal shooting in Langley
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened in Langley, B.C., last week.
-
First downpour in months leads to crashes on morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Some much needed rain has finally arrived on B.C.'s South Coast, as parts of the province deal with the consequences of drought-like conditions.
-
B.C.'s health minster to make announcement on health-care workplace safety
B.C.'s health minister will make an announcement Monday on workplace safety for the health-care sector.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on fish farms transition
First Nations fighting to get salmon farms out of the ocean are dismayed in the wake of federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray's recent engagement tour on a plan to transition open-net pen operations in B.C.
-
Robbery, hit-and-run and stabbing all under investigation in Victoria, police say
Police in B.C.'s capital say they are investigating a series of Friday night incidents that includes a robbery, a hit-and-run crash and a stabbing.
-
Vancouver Island Regional Library seeks feedback on operations amid 'changing expectations'
Through the fall, Vancouver Island Regional Library is running community workshops, focus groups and an online survey to collect input on the direction of the library system over the next five years.