Boyle McCauley dental clinic upgrades facility
The Boyle McCauley Health Centre Dental Clinic has moved and upgraded its facility from four chairs to eight chairs.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 12:31PM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 12:33PM MST
The Boyle McCauley Health Centre Dental Clinic, an office that provides dental services to vulnerable populations, has expanded and moved to a new 10,000 square-foot space.
The University of Alberta’s School of Dentistry led a fundraising campaign to grow the BMHC Dental clinic from a four-chair to an eight-chair facility. It was also moved out of the BMHC into Renaissance Tower, operated by Métis Capital Housing Corporation.
“There is a great need for access to affordable dental care in our community,” Cecilia Blasetti, executive director of Boyle McCauley Health Centre, said in a statement.
“We will now be able to accommodate more emergencies, reduce waiting times for follow-up appointments and accept more new patients.”
The BMHC Dental Clinic primarily serves low-income newcomers, immigrants and Indigenous people.
It also offers hands-on learning programs to U of A dentistry and dental hygiene students.
Alberta Health Services partnered with the BMHC, U of A and Métis Nation of Alberta in the expansion project.