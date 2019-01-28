

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Boyle McCauley Health Centre Dental Clinic, an office that provides dental services to vulnerable populations, has expanded and moved to a new 10,000 square-foot space.

The University of Alberta’s School of Dentistry led a fundraising campaign to grow the BMHC Dental clinic from a four-chair to an eight-chair facility. It was also moved out of the BMHC into Renaissance Tower, operated by Métis Capital Housing Corporation.

“There is a great need for access to affordable dental care in our community,” Cecilia Blasetti, executive director of Boyle McCauley Health Centre, said in a statement.

“We will now be able to accommodate more emergencies, reduce waiting times for follow-up appointments and accept more new patients.”

The BMHC Dental Clinic primarily serves low-income newcomers, immigrants and Indigenous people.

It also offers hands-on learning programs to U of A dentistry and dental hygiene students.

Alberta Health Services partnered with the BMHC, U of A and Métis Nation of Alberta in the expansion project.