Boyle Street announces new service locations ahead of downtown building closure
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) has found several new locations to support its programming while the new King Thunderbird Centre is completed.
BSCS announced on Sept. 13 that it would close its main building at 101 Street and 105 Avenue at the end of September because its lease with the Oilers Entertainment Group had expired.
Construction on the King Thunderbird Centre at 107A Avenue and 101 Street is not expected to be completed until fall 2024.
On Monday, BSCS announced it had secured these new locations:
- Boyle Street triage programs and services, which include intake, reception, housing intake, youth services, immediate needs, and mail and identification, will operate out of Bissell East at 10527 96 St. NW.
- Four Directions Financial and Hiregood will be moved to portable trailers at the new King Thunderbird site.
- Two Community Spaces and Cultural Service/IRS programs, which provides recreational and cultural activities for 30 to 40 people moving toward stability, will move to the Mercer building at 10363 104 St.
- A community space will be provided at Co-lab at 9641 102A Ave. for up to 20 people a day as a partnership between BSCS and Quarters Arts.
- BSCS administrative offices will operate out of space provided by Qualico.
- Streetworks will operate in an outreach capacity.
"Primarily, the services that operate out of this building, the one that offers supports to 150, 200 a day, or 7,000 a year, are actually just going to one location with our partners at Bissell East," BSCS spokesperson Elliott Tanti told reporters on Monday.
"It's a seamless transition for us working with a community partner that knows our community. And so that will ensure that there's not as much turmoil as tumultuous as there could have been had we divided services up more."
Tanti said the moves wouldn't have been possible without support from community partners and the city.
"We actively worked with the City of Edmonton to ensure that all of these locations were appropriately zoned, and we could operate the programs out of them in a way that conformed with their guidelines and expectations," he said.
"Frankly, it was because the city worked so hard and so diligently and realized that this was an emergency that we were able to get this set up as quickly as possible."
Tanti says the main priority for BSCS now is making its clients aware of the change of location for services ahead of the building closure on Sept. 30.
A spokesperson for the Bissell Centre says they're happy to welcome BSCS to the building while they wait for King Thunderbird to be completed.
"We've been in talks with Boyle Street Community Services for quite some time, we're always in contact with them, just making sure all of our services and programs are all aligned and coordinated and stuff. So this has been something on our radar for quite a bit," Chris Schieman said Monday.
"Now we're just putting into play a lot of the contingency plans that we've already been thinking about."
Schieman says BSCS will be occupying a portion of the Bissell Centre currently being used as the front reception area.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Canada's largest private sector union sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.
-
Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged
Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.
-
'Unavailable or unaffordable': Banff looks to tackle housing crisis
The Town of Banff is hoping a new affordable housing strategy can make a dent in the community's housing crisis.
Saskatoon
-
'Not how we wanted to find her': Saskatoon police renew calls for details in historic homicide
Saskatoon police are calling on the public for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Investigation launched after Saskatoon police dog injures suspect
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating Saskatoon police conduct during an arrest last week.
-
'Scars deeper than you realize': Human rights commission highlights dire need for reading supports in Sask.
A new report from the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission sheds light on systemic gaps in the province's approach to literacy and helping students living with reading disabilities.
Regina
-
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotaged
A man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails show
Parole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
'Scars deeper than you realize': Human rights commission highlights dire need for reading supports in Sask.
A new report from the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission sheds light on systemic gaps in the province's approach to literacy and helping students living with reading disabilities.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
‘Everybody's pretty scared right now’: Pit bull seized after two fatal dog attacks in Bedford
A neighbourhood in Bedford is on edge after a pair of dog attacks that killed two family pets in separate incidents in West Bedford over the weekend.
-
Fantastic first week of fall weather; Season predictions
Weather forecasts in the Maritimes are showing a sunny start to the fire week of Autumn.
Toronto
-
Police identify stabbing victim found near Finch Station
Toronto police have now identified the 23-year-old man fatally stabbed near Finch Station Sunday.
-
Former Toronto area doctor found guilty on 16 counts of sexual assault
A former doctor from Richmond Hill, Ont. has been convicted of sexually assaulting more than a dozen of his patients over the course of nearly a decade at a clinic in York region.
-
Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is investigating an ‘inappropriate and unapproved’ call sign that was transmitted electronically from one of its aircraft on Monday.
Montreal
-
Three fishers die after boat sinks off Quebec coast, three others rescued
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore early this morning.
-
Residents briefly allowed back in their homes after fire gutted Dorval apartment building
Residents went back to what was left of their homes Monday after a fire destroyed part of a Dorval apartment building last weekend.
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police lay charges after Halton police officers attacked in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
-
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling from the 18th floor on Sunday.
-
New Senators arena could cost $900M, Andlauer suggests
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer says there is a desire to move the team to a new arena, but it will be costly and it has to make sense for everyone.
Kitchener
-
Willow River Centre targeted by vandalism
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
Royal City Mission says it will be forced to cut hours if it can’t meet fundraising goal
The Mission says it needs to raise $50,000 to $70,000 by mid-October or else it’ll have to reduce hours.
-
Credit cards stolen from Waterloo home while victim slept: Police
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of someone they’re trying to identify in connection to an overnight break-in in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: poll
New polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
Vancouver
-
Poster advertising 'whites-only' children's playtime sparks outrage in B.C. community
Police have launched an investigation into a poster inviting "proud parents of European children" to participate in racially segregated playtime in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Richmond shooting victim ID'd as 'Jackie' Giang Giang Tran
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down in Richmond, B.C., over the weekend as "Jackie" Giang Giang Tran.
-
B.C. records lowest number of toxic drug deaths in over a year in August
In August, the number of British Columbians who lost their lives to toxic drugs was the lowest since June 2022, according to the latest data from the BC Coroners service.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island
More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.
-
B.C. long-term care facilities' profits outpacing staff, costs
A report from British Columbia's advocate for seniors says profits for contracted long-term care facilities are growing significantly faster than expenses such as as direct care costs and staff wages.