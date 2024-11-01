Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue

Content warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some.

An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.

Bradley Barton was sentenced to 12.5 years for manslaughter in 2021 in the death of Cindy Gladue, 36, after a lengthy court process.

The Crown appealed that sentence, calling it "demonstrably unfit."

That appeal was denied by the Court of Appeal of Alberta, according to documents filed Friday.

"No sentence imposed will adequately address the pain inflicted on Ms. Gladue's family and community," the panel judges wrote.

"With the disposition of this appeal we hope that some measure of peace and healing can begin."

Barton was initially found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Gladue's death in 2015.

His acquittal sparked outrage and rallies across the country because Gladue, a Métis and Cree woman, had been described as a "prostitute" and a "native" during the trial.

Her vaginal tissue was presented as evidence.

The Alberta Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court ordered a new trial.

During the trial, court heard Barton, from Mississauga, Ont,. hired Gladue for two nights of sex during which she suffered a severe wound to her vagina that led to her death.

Barton testified the sex was consensual, adding there was a "bunch of blood" on his hand after the act, but he thought Gladue was "on her period."

He told Gladue he was no longer interested in being with her and refused to pay her before falling asleep.

He said he was shocked to find her dead in the bathtub of his hotel room the next morning.

The Crown argued Barton had performed an act on Gladue when she was passed out that caused the wound before leaving her in the tub to bleed to death.

According to the agreed statement of facts, after Barton found Gladue dead he did not call for help.

He checked out of his hotel room, got a coffee, and met up with a coworker.

He later returned to the hotel, got another key for the room, and called 911.

Barton appealed his conviction for manslaughter and asked for a new trial, but that appeal was dismissed earlier this year.

The Supreme Court of Canada also refused to hear his conviction appeal.

With files from The Canadian Press