EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Bridge repairs at Stony Plain Road and Winterburn Road to last up to 2 months

    Highway 16A/Stony Plain Road eastbound at Winterburn Road. (Source: City of Edmonton) Highway 16A/Stony Plain Road eastbound at Winterburn Road. (Source: City of Edmonton)
    Highway 16A/Stony Plain Road eastbound has been reduced to one lane from 231 Street to 215 Street while crews complete bridge repairs on the Winterburn Road overpass.

    The city says the work is required after the bridge was hit by a vehicle.

    Construction is expected to last six to eight weeks.

    No further information on the collision has been provided.

