Bridges named for fallen Edmonton police officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan

Two bridges on Anthony Henday Drive have been named in honour of a pair of Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty a year ago.

Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan were fatally shot when they responded to a family dispute call on March 16, 2023.

On Monday, officials with the Edmonton Police Service and provincial government announced the naming of the bridges over the North Saskatchewan River between Terwillegar Drive and Maskêkosihk Trail for the officers.

The westbound bridge has been named for Const. Ryan, who was born in Edmonton and lived in Spruce Grove.

The eastbound bridge will honour Const. Jordan, who was born in Digby, N.S.

"We're humbled to have such a significant honour bestowed on our fallen officers from our government," EPS Chief Dale McFee told reporters.

"This tribute to Travis and Brett's legacy is more than just a name on a bridge. It's a tangible reminder of what they stood for. They epitomize what every law enforcement professional strives to be dedicated themselves wholeheartedly until the very last call."

"Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan personified the best qualities of what it means to be a police officer. Integrity, compassion, and unflinching courage," said Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services.

"Their sacrifice serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who selflessly serve to protect others. And we must never forget that today as we honour their memory."

Memorial signs with the officers' names will be posted at the ends of each bridge.