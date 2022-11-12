Bull riders return to Edmonton looking to win big

Rogers Place was bucking Friday as bull riders competed to win thousands in the Canadian national finals.

This is the second year the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada National Finals has been held at Rogers Place.

"It's the greatest venue in the country, we're right in the middle of the western lifestyle industry here in Alberta, we couldn't ask for a better fit for the PBR," said Jason Davidson, the general manager of PBR Canada.

There are 20 riders in "the biggest" Canadian bull riding event over the course of two days. The top rider will get a $175,000 prize.

"It doesn't matter if you come in first or tenth, or 10th or 12th, or 15th or 20th, there's a lot of money here and the best bucking bulls in Canada," added Davidson. "Some of the best bulls in the world are here."

Most of the bulls in the competition are from Alberta, with some coming from Saskatchewan.

After tonight's final, there will be a "lot of healing" to do and two of the Canadian competitors will be headed to Australia to compete in the finals there.

Round 3 kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.