Burned-out SUV believed to be related to suspicious death in southeast Edmonton: police
A man is dead after gunshots were heard in southeast Edmonton.
Police were called to 21 Avenue and 48 Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday when the gunshots were reported.
A 22-year-old man was found suffering from critical injuries by responding officers.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.
The case has since been turned over to homicide investigators.
Around 11:30 p.m. police were called to 199 Street and 21 Avenue for a report of an SUV on fire.
Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the suspicious death.
Anyone with dashcam footage from the area of 199 Street south of Lessard Road on Tuesday March 5, 2024, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
