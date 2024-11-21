Business Council of Alberta says U.S. trade 'lifeblood' of Canadian economy
Mike Holden, Business Council of Alberta VP Policy & Chief Economist, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the economic positions of both Alberta and Canada.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Michael Higgins: How do you see organizations like yours, like the Canada West Foundation, fitting into that post presidential election narrative?
Mike Holden: We're all deeply aware of the fact that this is, by far, the most important trade relationship that Canada has. It affects every province, it affects every part of the country, and we're talking about a trillion dollars worth of two-way trade between Canada and the U.S. every year. That's a staggering number, and it's critically important to our prosperity, to our economy.
In a sense, it's a lifeblood of the Canadian economy, and so there are specific issues and concerns that we have with some of the language that we're hearing out of the United States.
There's some opportunities that we have as well as we approach 2026, where we are scheduled to have this renewal of the USMCA, we want to make sure our voices are heard.
Higgins: So as a consortium of organizations, what kind of direction are you offering to the federal and provincial governments in coming to the table?
Holden: We're focusing on a couple of different things. First of all, there's a series of opportunities that we see with these negotiations, and that includes in areas like rules of origin, opportunities to integrate their North American economies in areas like critical minerals production, in energy and clean energy development, and agriculture and so on.
But at the same time, we need to be mindful of what some of the risks we face are. The United States has with Canada a series of long-standing trade irritants.
These are some perennial things we think about, or we know about from years past, things like supply management and software lumber, but then there's also issues like the digital services tax and some other non-trade related issues that are going to factor into this situation. The U.S. is concerned about Canada's level of defense spending in NATO, and so those that might not be a trade issue specifically, but it's almost certain to come up in the context of these trade negotiations.
Higgins: How does the business community view political calls for a carve out for bilateral trade that would push Mexico out of the picture?
Holden: It's interesting to note that that was floated by Premier Ford and Premier Smith as well, and with what we're hearing out of Ottawa, there's not been any effort to necessarily slam that door shut.
I think that from a logical, sort of a straight-up economic standpoint, there's good reason to be concerned or to think about that as something to consider. Trade between Canada and the U.S. is about a trillion dollars, between Canada and Mexico it's only $50 billion, so it's a tiny fraction. So this is by far our most important trading partner.
We do have some companies and some individuals who do business in Mexico, who have large investments there, who trade there, and those concerns need to be taken into account. But I think it's not surprising that if Canada is in a position where we feel this ultimately, supremely important trade relationship is at risk, that we would concentrate our efforts there.
Higgins: In reviewing the trade dynamics, what would need to be prioritized to ensure there is an improvement from Alberta's standpoint?
Holden: The first improvement is probably a defensive measure, and that is making sure that Alberta and Canada aren't affected by this proposed 10 or 20-per-cent tariff that we hear being talked about in the United States. We don't really know what that's going to be, we don't know what it's going to be on. I don't think Canada is the primary target of that and Alberta is certainly not.
But we don't want to get caught up in the crossfire of this and so I think that the primary goal, really, is just make sure that we get in under the umbrella and try to work with the United States and with Mexico. If we can create a sort of North American integrated economy, where we work on things like regulatory harmonization and rules of origin, and make sure that we can capitalize on our strengths as a region and use that strength to be competitive outside of it.
Higgins: In working with personalities south of the border, what's to be made of the president elect nominating Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary, the position likely to be tasked with trade policy, raising and forcing tariffs as well?
Holden: What we know so far isn't a lot. I think what we know is that they're viewing tariffs in a couple of ways. One is as a strategic way to reshore some manufacturing and critical activity in the United States, and the second one, and this is where it affects Canada, is in terms of using it as a negotiating tool. I think that that's something that we're likely to see coming ahead.
We have this USMCA review coming up next year, in anticipation of a hopeful renewal in 2026, and if Canada does get hit by tariffs on certain products or a range of products, we don't really know. I think that is most likely to be used and seen as a negotiating tool in the U.S. to extract concessions or to make progress in areas of frustration for them.
Higgins: Latest numbers from Stats Canada show the national inflation rate jumped back up to two per cent in October. We're feeling it more so here in Alberta, leading the way with a three-per-cent figure. What's to be made of economic pressures in the province right now?
Holden: A single month of data on inflation, or anything else, isn't really something to be too fussed about. We want to take a look on a two-, three- or four-month time horizon to see what’s happening over a longer period of time.
We are generally in a state of slowing economic activity in Canada and in Alberta. The jobs numbers from October were pretty good, actually, but if you look further back over the last six months or so, we are seeing economic activity, especially the labor market, start to decelerate.
I think that a slight spike, or higher than expected inflation, may cause the Bank of Canada to pause future interest rate decreases, or at least maybe have more modest decreases. I don't think it's going to necessarily change the general trajectory of where we're going.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Some snow to go along with the cold
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
'It didn't sound good': Mother shares what her sons went through with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
BREAKING Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general in face of U.S. Senate opposition
Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, in the face of opposition from the Senate Republicans whose support he would have needed to win the job.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged in Toronto airport gold heist
Peel police say a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects charged in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary worth $1M
Check your Lotto 6-49 tickets, because one purchased in Calgary just won big.
-
'Star-studded' Country Thunder Alberta lineup announced for 2025
We now know which artists and bands are set to perform in Calgary at Country Thunder Alberta 2025.
Lethbridge
-
Driver killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Salmon Arm, B.C.
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed in a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm on Wednesday.
-
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
Saskatoon
-
Alberta non-profit Mustard Seed to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse
Alberta-based non-profit the Mustard Seed is stepping up to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse.
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Moe demands end to carbon tax, highlights affordability measures in response letter to federal NDP Leader
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe made yet another request to the federal government to cease the carbon tax – after federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh penned a letter to provincial leaders asking them to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) in several areas.
Regina
-
Worker fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America is investigating after one of its workers was fatally injured while on the job.
-
'Will always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
-
Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. RCMP to provide details of body camera rollout
Members of the B.C. RCMP are set to formally announce the rollout of police-worn cameras Thursday morning.
-
Crash sends 6 to hospital in Prince George, B.C.
Six people were hospitalized with injuries "ranging from moderate to severe" after a crash in Prince George Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 1 airlifted to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash
An air ambulance transported one person to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Pitt Meadows.
Vancouver Island
-
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
-
B.C. RCMP say multiple victims injured in single vehicle crash
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left "multiple" people injured.
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
Toronto
-
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
-
Toronto woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back
A Toronto woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec fiscal update: $2.1B in new spending, end of tax credit for some older workers
Quebec's finance minister has tabled an economic update with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what Eric Girard describes as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year's economic slowdown.
-
Northvolt's parent company files for bankruptcy protection in the U.S.
Northvolt's parent company has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but the process will not jeopardize the battery manufacturer's plans for Quebec, the company said.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
Atlantic
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with Nova Scotia's party leaders
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties will take part in a roundtable discussion at CTV Atlantic in Halifax on Thursday.
-
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter's photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Ontario semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
-
1991-2024
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
Winnipeg police 'not able to substantiate' reports of armed man at U of M
The Winnipeg Police Service said they have been unable to determine whether a man armed with a knife was on the University of Manitoba campus on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
McDonald's Canada CEO not ruling out a return to the ByWard Market
McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Northern Ontario
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., raid uncovers cocaine, fentanyl, sawed-off shotgun and cash
Five people have been charged – including one from southern Ontario – following a raid of a Tokyo Crescent residence in Elliot Lake.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured after rollover collision in Oro-Medonte
Emergency crews had to rescue one person trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover collision in Oro-Medonte Thursday morning.
-
Hold and secure briefly initiated at Barrie public school during nearby police investigation
Police officers were in the north end of Barrie on Thursday morning, this time in the area of Livingstone Street West and McDougall Drive.
-
Driver witnesses two early morning collisions along one sideroad
It was a busy morning on Sideroad 5 after a driver witnessed two collisions which police say were caused by poor road conditions.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
London
-
London 'middle of the pack' for housing starts despite rapid rise in building permits
A new report suggests London is falling behind when it comes to housing starts. That’s despite a rapid rise in building permits issued in the city in the past year.
-
From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on several items, along with a one-time $250 rebate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
-
'Incident' reported at Wingham Town Hall, increased police presence in the area
No injuries were reported, and no details have been released on what exactly the incident was.
Windsor
-
Woman sought following serious assault in west Windsor
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an alleged serious assault that happened this past summer.
-
Illegal cannabis storefront shut down in Leamington
Essex County OPP have shut down an illegal cannabis storefront in Leamington and seized $13,500 in products.
-
Windsor, Ont. Paralympian honoured as 'national hero'
A Windsor, Ont. Paralympian has been honoured as a “national hero”.