Butterdome's Christmas craft show kicks off for 2024

    One of the most popular Christmas craft shows is back.

    The Butterdome Craft Sale started Thursday and runs through the weekend.

    It's Western Canada's second-largest craft show.

    There are more than 200 vendors this year, including craft makers, artists and local small businesses.

    Organizers say it makes finding the perfect present easy.

    "We have your traditional crafts, your ceramics, your pottery, your jewellery, but then we have some unique finds," said David Ladoucer of the Butterdome Craft Sale. "You can get lemon squares all the way from B.C., you can get wool earmuffs - basically anything that's handmade, we have it here."

    Admission costs $10 and tickets are available online

