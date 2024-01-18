By the numbers: Here's how much shootings have increased since 2020

EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Guns seized by Edmonton Police Service. (Supplied)
    Recent data released by the Edmonton Police Service shows the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.

    EPS said in a media release Wednesday it recorded 221 shootings last year compared to 165 in 2022, making it the second year in a row Edmonton had an increase in shootings.

    The higher number of shootings has raised the city's monthly average of 13 or 14 in the last three years up to 18 in 2023.

    February was the month with the fewest shootings last year with eight, while June and September each had a high of 28.

    Although 2023 had a higher yearly total, October, November and December had fewer shootings when compared to the same months of 2022.

    Police said they also seized 892 guns in 2023, which is a 21 per cent decrease from 2022, and a 45 per cent decrease when compared to the more than 1,600 guns seized in 2021.

