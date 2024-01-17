Number of shootings in Edmonton rose 34% in 2023: police

Edmonton police say the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Wednesday it recorded 221 shootings last year compared to 165 in 2022.

Police also seized 892 guns in 2023.

While the number of shootings in December decreased compared to 2022, police said, of the 17 reported, 13 had the potential to harm bystanders.