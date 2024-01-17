EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Number of shootings in Edmonton rose 34% in 2023: police

    Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
    Share

    Edmonton police say the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.

    The Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Wednesday it recorded 221 shootings last year compared to 165 in 2022.

    Police also seized 892 guns in 2023.

    While the number of shootings in December decreased compared to 2022, police said, of the 17 reported, 13 had the potential to harm bystanders.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen

    The U.S. military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites Wednesday, multiple U.S. officials said, marking the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News