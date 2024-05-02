EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Cadence Weapon takes aim at the algorithm in technology-critical album

    Cadence Weapon is photographed in Toronto, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press) Cadence Weapon is photographed in Toronto, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Cadence Weapon says the release of his tech-skeptical rap album couldn't be timed any better thanks to Drake's latest diss battle.

    The Edmonton-raised rapper, born Rollie Pemberton, dropped "Rollercoaster" the same day Toronto's hip-hop superstar surprised the internet with "Taylor Made Freestyle" late last month.

    Drake's lyrical grenade was lobbed at rap contemporary Kendrick Lamar and utilized artificial intelligence to simulate guest vocals by Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur.

    The track, which Drake yanked from his Instagram after Shakur's estate threatened legal action, stoked debate about the ethics of AI voices and cut straight to the heart of themes on Pemberton's new album.

    "Rollercoaster" mines observations from an algorithmic culture that Pemberton says has encouraged derivative art, reduced itself to chasing "likes," and led to a generation of addicted and unpaid content creators.

    Pemberton previously dabbled in the detriments of tech culture on his Polaris Music Prize-winning 2021 album "Parallel World," which included the song "On Me," about the effects of a modern surveillance state.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News