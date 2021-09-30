CAF, Red Cross, and health-care staff from other provinces heading to Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney has announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed health-care system.
He says the province is also finalizing arrangements with the Canadian Armed Forces to bring eight to 10 ICU-trained staff members, who will likely be deployed in Edmonton. This will help staff two additional ICU beds.
The province is also expecting up to 20 medical staff from the Red Cross, some with general training and others with ICU experience. They will be sent to the Red Deer Regional Hospital.
Newfoundland and Labrador have agreed to send six ICU-trained staff to Fort McMurray, to staff an additional four to five ICU beds.
Currently, there are a total of 307 patients in Alberta ICUs – 247 of them with COVID-19.
In a statement to CTV News, AHS said over the past seven days, the number of patients in ICUs increased by six per cent with the overall provincial ICU capacity at 83 per cent.
The North zone leads the province for ICU capacity, operating at 100 per cent capacity. Edmonton is at 86 per cent, white the South zone is at 81 per cent.
VACCINE MANDATE FOR ALTA. PUBLIC SERVANTS
The premier also announced that the more than 25,000 Alberta public service employees will be required to show proof of vaccination, or regular negative test results.
Public servants will need their first dose by Oct. 31 and second dose by Nov. 30, with exemptions available for those with a medical condition.
Unvaccinated employees will need to provide a negative PCR or rapid test result every 72 hours at their own expense.
Kenney says while the rate of first dose vaccinations in the eligible population jumped from 78 per cent to nearly 84 per cent since Sept. 3, more must be done to encourage vaccination across the province.
Tim Grant, the head of the public service, said staff members refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate will not be fired but will be placed on unpaid leave.
School boards are also being asked to implement similar vaccine policies to help drive vaccination rates.
When asked if a similar policy would include elected officials and their staff, Kenney said there are ongoing discussions with the opposition and speaker of the house.
“A final protocol has not been agreed to,” Kenney said. “There is a constitutional issue we have to carefully think through.
“You can’t prohibit an elected member from entering the chamber,” he added. “We are trying to sort out how to apply a policy like this while recognizing that long-standing constitutional principle.”
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO CLIMB
Twenty more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, raising the total provincial death toll to 2,717.
There are now 20,255 active infections in Alberta, after 1,706 new cases were reported Thursday.
The province said 17,590 tests were completed on Wednesday, translating to a positivity rate of 9.6 percent.
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
In their words: Leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, prominent voices from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities shared their thoughts on what the day means to them and what they hope it means to Canadians.
Growing number of Canadians aware of mistreatment of Indigenous people, blame government: survey
A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, including loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, chills, appetite loss and muscle aches.
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Trudeau flies to B.C. to be with family on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent part of Canada's first national day for Truth and Reconciliation flying to Tofino, B.C., where he joined his family.
Bacon prices reach all-time high in Canada
As grocery prices continue to rise, the price of bacon in Canada reached an all-time high last month, according to data from Statistics Canada.
No truth to the rumour: Alberta will not go into lockdown next week
The Alberta government has confirmed to CTV News that the province will remain open, dispelling rumours floating on social media saying otherwise.
-
'It's really scary': Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
Some family physicians in Alberta say they are dealing with an increasing number of aggressive, misinformed and untrusting patients who want a note exempting them from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Sask. government wins court case challenging COVID-19 vaccination policy
The Saskatchewan government has won a court case challenging its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy slated to go into effect Friday.
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
-
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Sask. government wins court case challenging COVID-19 vaccination policy
The Saskatchewan government has won a court case challenging its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy slated to go into effect Friday.
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
-
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation across the Maritimes
Canadians across the country paused to reflect on the legacy of residential schools on Thursday, marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
'Reconciliation demands honesty and transparency,' says Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief
The chief of British Columbia's Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Indigenous people have had enough apologies and now want action from the Catholic Church and federal government because reconciliation demands honesty, truth and transparency.
-
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Stanley Park businesses' bid to overturn park board's bike lane decision
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has rejected a petition from two businesses based in Vancouver's Stanley Park that sought a judicial review of the Vancouver Park Board's decision to reinstate a controversial bike lane in the park.
-
Trudeau flies to B.C. to be with family on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent part of Canada's first national day for Truth and Reconciliation flying to Tofino, B.C., where he joined his family.
A time for self-learning and reflection: northern Ont. chief
Chief Brent Bisaillon is one of the youngest Indigenous leaders in the country. He's hoping Canadians will use the day to do some self-learning about the importance of truth and reconciliation.
-
Timmins rallies for truth and reconciliation
Coinciding with the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Timmins Native Friendship Centre's seventh annual Orange Shirt Day Walk was all the more significant for organizers and community members.
-
Northern Ontario church leader welcomes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
"I think it's about time and I'm glad it's happened," said Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Sault Ste. Marie Diocese, after a recent apology made by Canadian Catholic bishops and a pledge of $30-million towards residential school survivors.
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two men after violent afternoon robbery
Two men are facing charges after a violent bike theft on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Unity Walk' reaches destination on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A 1000-kilometre walk ended outside the Manitoba Legislative Building on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
-
Qualicum Bay pub sets up tiny picnic table for squirrel named Charlie
Despite the name of this historic roadhouse, there's no "Crown and Anchor" here. What you will find, instead, are guests who are cute and furry.
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For residential school survivor James Bird, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation represented an incredible moment to work toward healing, but he wanted Canadians to remember why it was being marked.
-
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Man found with gunshot wounds in Greektown school parking lot dies
Toronto police say that a man found with gunshot wounds in a Greektown school parking lot Thursday morning has died.
Ceremonies, celebrations and calls to action mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ceremonies, celebrations and a march through downtown Montreal will mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - commonly called Orange Shirt Day - which honours victims and survivors of Canada's residential schools program.
-
Montreal Canadiens will soon be playing to a packed house
At a Thursday press conference in Quebec City, officials announced that certain COVID measures for theatres, auditoriums and organized public gatherings would be relaxed.
-
A McGill student and professor realized they both speak Mi'kmaq; it changed everything
A McGill University PhD student wrote he had 'goosebumps' from meeting with his supervisor, speaking entirely in Mi'kmaq.
Search for unmarked graves planned at former Mount Elgin Residential School in Ontario
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'It's a very important piece': Indigenous-themed mural at library to be used for 'storytime'
It's a mural designed to get people talking.
'Didn't expect so many people': Large crowd walks through Kitchener on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hundreds of people in mostly orange shirts started a walk near The Healing of The Seven Generations in Kitchener, which stretched through the downtown and ended at the clock tower in Victoria Park.
-
Memorial forms at front steps of former residential school in Brantford
Shoes, stuffed animals, and promises to never forget could be seen at the front steps of a former residential school in Brantford on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Lesson plan altered for Waterloo Region students during National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Students in Waterloo Region are learning how to commemorate the lives lost and the families impacted by residential schools.