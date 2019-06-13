

Chris Brinkworth, CTV News Edmonton





A mobile coffee shop built in a sea can popped up in downtown Edmonton this week.

The Coffee Can is a 15-foot mobile cafe, which serves a rotating cast of locally roasted coffees.

It’s part of the Walkable Edmonton initiative hoping to get more people exploring Edmonton neighbourhoods.

The shipping container cafe is located on 108 Street near 103 Avenue for now, but will later be moved to a new location.

