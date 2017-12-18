There is now one candidate in the leadership race for the Alberta Party: Calgary lawyer Kara Levis.

Levis announced her candidacy on the steps of the Alberta Legislature Monday morning, and followed that up with a speech delivered in Calgary in the afternoon.

I announced my candidacy for #apldr from the steps of the #ableg and will make a speech at 3pm in #yyc by the Famous 5 statues. Join me if you can! #abpoli pic.twitter.com/xk9EFYnqgV — Kara Levis (@mskaralevis) December 18, 2017

Levis is a commercial lawyer, and mother of three girls.

She is the first candidate to announce her intention to seek the leadership of the Alberta Party, after former leader Greg Clark stepped down in early November.

Clark said he would seek reelection for his Calgary-Elbow seat, but would not run to lead the party again.

The new leader for the party is expected to be announced on February 27, following two days of voting.

With files from The Canadian Press