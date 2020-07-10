EDMONTON -- RCMP say a man was sent to hospital July 3 after his vehicle was struck by another speeding vehicle and caused to roll in Lloydminster.

Several people called 911 just before midnight after seeing a speeding car heading east on 44 Street hit another vehicle from behind.

According to police, the force was so great the victim's vehicle rolled, leaving the driver with non-life threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old Calgary resident, Bill Ly, faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing harm, and possession of more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

He was released on cash bail and scheduled to appear in court in Lloydminster on Aug. 24.

The bystanders who stopped to help the injured driver were thanked by police.