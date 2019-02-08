If you’ve been to Calgary, chances are you’ve had a burger and milkshake at the famed Peters’ Drive-In. And soon, your drive to the restaurant will get much shorter.

Peters’ Drive-In will be located in the area of Calgary Trail and 51 Avenue. It will include a drive-thru and inside and outside dining in a “park-like” setting.

In an email to CTV News, a Peters’ Drive-In official said the company is excited to be coming up north.

“We’ve been looking for land in Edmonton for over a decade.”

The restaurant is working out the regulatory requirements with the city, and hopes to open in late 2019 or early 2020.

The first Peters’ opened in Calgary in 1964, and expanded into Red Deer in 2015.