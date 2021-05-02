EDMONTON -- The Callingwood Farmers’ Market has opened for the season, with protocols in place to keep vendors and shoppers safe.

Despite COVID-19, the market has actually grown this year, with just over 120 vendors, according to Jocelyne Fraser, the market manager.

“There are a lot of vendors that are anxious to get their products out there in front of people, so we are super excited that we got more vendors this year than what we have ever had in the past,” said Fraser.

The market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. between May 2 and October 10.

“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people and it’s exciting for them to be able to come out a show the customers what they have and to build their businesses,” said Fraser.

The market can see around 3,000 people on a good day, according to Fraser. They have set up protocols to make sure the market is never too crowded, that there is sanitizer available for customers and vendors and distancing to keep vendors far enough apart.

“There’s been a lot of excitement from the customers about the market starting up this year,” said Fraser. “People are excited to get out of the house, and to shop in a safe place where they feel safe and comfortable.”

The market launched an online store this year, available through their website. A curbside pickup option is also available on Sundays.

This is the 37th year for the Callingwood Farmers’ Market. It takes place on the corner of 178 Street and 69 Avenue.