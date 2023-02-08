'Callous,' Alberta SPCA calls abandoning of kittens in St. Albert ditch

Animal welfare advocates are urging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets after two kittens were found abandoned in a child's backpack in the St. Albert area last week.

The six-month-old kittens were inside the backpack in a ditch.

The Alberta SPCA has opened an investigation into the incident.

“While it can be difficult to find homes for unwanted pets, it’s never acceptable to abandon an animal, especially in such a callous way,” Alberta SPCA peace officer Stuart Dodds said in a written release. “When Albertans take on the responsibility of owning or caring for a pet, they also accept the responsibility of finding their next home if they can no longer care for it.”

The white and grey female kitten named Pixie and the ginger tabby male named Christofur were brought to the Edmonton Humane Society.

Two kittens were found inside this backpack in a ditch in the St. Albert area. (Credit: Alberta SPCA)

Aside from ear mites, they were found to be otherwise healthy.

They have been spayed and neutered and will be available for adoption from the EHS on Wednesday.

“Spaying and neutering addresses the root cause of pet overpopulation in our community,” said EHS CEO Liza Sunley. “In addition to being beneficial for the individual animal, it reduces unwanted litters and minimizes the number of homeless animals – and could have prevented these two young kittens from being left in the cold.”

“We understand the cost of the surgery can be prohibitive for some pet guardians, which is why all dogs, cats and rabbits adopted from EHS are already spayed or neutered, and we offer our Prevent Another Litter Subsidy (PALS) program for pets already in homes when their guardians are facing financial challenges.”

More information about EHS' spay and neuter programs can be found online.

Anyone with information about how the kittens ended up in the backpack is asked to call the Alberta SPCA Animal Protection Line at 1-800-455-9003.