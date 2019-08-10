A small town southwest of Edmonton is set to prop up nearly a dozen security cameras at intersections and public spaces for a special pilot project.

The town of Drayton Valley has partnered with Telus in installing 10 cameras around the community, five of which feeds will be publicly livestreamed on the town’s website. The other five cameras will be placed at major intersections around the town, as the town looks to deter crime and increase safety.

“We were looking at ways to engage the residents and community on safety, without having to put out more police,” said Councillor Fayrell Wheeler. “People are tired of crime and they are happy that we are trying to do something and trying to do something innovative that will help.”

The cameras will not be constantly monitored, however, officials hope the recordings may be useful for police.

“It works out the same as for anyone that owns a video camera: You own that footage and the town would technically own that footage or have the rights to it and the RCMP can request any piece that they want,” said Wheeler.

The faces and license plates caught on the public space cameras will be distorted in real time to protect the privacy of those passing by.

An open house was held by the town late last month to inform residents about the cameras, with many embracing the proposal.

“Everything so far has been super positive. Everyone that came was supportive of the project,” said Wheeler.

The pilot will be subject to the rules of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act due to public information being gathered by the cameras.

Councillor Wheeler added that the project is a first for the community, as well as for Telus.

“It seems to be nation-wide that it hasn’t really ever been done. It’s a pilot project on both sides.”

Wheeler said there is no cost to the town for the six-month long pilot project, which is anticipated to be up and running by the end of September.