Camp reservations in Jasper National Park cancelled after wildfire evacuation

Camping reservations in Jasper National Park have been cancelled for two weeks due to the ongoing evacuation in the area.

Reservations are being cancelled from Tuesday until Aug. 6 and customers will be fully refunded. Parks Canada says no further action is required from would-be visitors.

Dates for the reopening of the park have not been confirmed by authorities and future cancellations will be updated as needed.

Visitors who wish to cancel any upcoming camping reservations after Aug. 6 will be charged for cancellation fees.

For more information on the Jasper wildfires and road closures in the area, visit the Parks Canada's Jasper National Park website.