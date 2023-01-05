Campbell starts in net against Islanders; Oilers aiming to snap home losing streak

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) reacts after giving up a goal to New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) reacts after giving up a goal to New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island