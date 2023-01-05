Campbell starts in net against Islanders; Oilers aiming to snap home losing streak

Edmonton will turn to a goalie who has just three wins in the last two months on Thursday when the Oilers try to break a five-game losing streak at Rogers Place.

Jack Campbell has a record of 3-5 since Nov. 5 and his save percentage (.877) and goals-against-average (3.80) are among the worst in the NHL.

"I think Jack's a good goaltender and, you know, everyone goes through tough stretches. And when you go through a tough stretch you learn about yourself," head coach Jay Woodcroft said Thursday ahead of the game against the New York Islanders.

"I think you get back to some foundation pieces about your game and I thought he went in and gave us a good half when he went in against Seattle."

The Oilers blew a 2-0 lead to the Kraken on Tuesday. Campbell stopped both of the shots he faced after relieving starter Stuart Skinner who gave up five goals.

They haven't won at home since beating Minnesota 5-2 on Dec. 9. Edmonton also lost to St. Louis, Anaheim, Vancouver and Winnipeg during that stretch.

Woodcroft believes his team has played well at times during that slide but said big mistakes are costing the Oilers.

"Every one of those [games], we felt, were winnable. What gets lost when you don't get the result is all the good things that you did," Woodcroft said.

"There are certain moments in the game where we feel we can be better at and those are important moments…the team that manages those moments the best is the one that is going to walk out of this building with two points."

Forward Kailer Yamamoto acknowledged that the Oilers let up against Seattle, a team they beat 7-2 just four days earlier.

"We kinda let our foot off the gas. We just gotta keep the pedal down and keep working. I think we let up on teams too easily and that's how they get back into the game," he told reporters Thursday.

The Islanders (22-15-2) arrived in Edmonton (20-17-2) having won four of their last five games. Faceoff is expected shortly after 7 p.m. MT.