    • Camrose Casino owner in receivership after application to move casino to Edmonton

    The Camrose Casino in July 2022. (Source: Google Street View) The Camrose Casino in July 2022. (Source: Google Street View)
    The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it is evaluating the relocation of the Camrose Casino after the company that owns it was forced into receivership.

    Court documents from last week show Ernst and Young has been appointed as the receiver of Mayfield Investments Limited's assets.

    Companies go into receivership when they have outstanding debts that need repayment.

    The AGLC says it has issued an interim licence to the receiver and the casino will remain open.

    Earlier this month, the AGLC approved the casino's application to move to south Edmonton while still benefiting rural charities.

    It says while no decisions have been made about the relocation given the casino's current circumstances, it will be monitoring the situation closely. 

