Canada's Best Restroom: Majesty and Friends wins award for ice cream-themed bathroom
For the second year in a row, an Edmonton washroom has won the Canada’s Best Restroom contest.
Majesty and Friends, an Edmonton boutique, is the 2022 recipient of the award.
The Manchester Square staple is known for its fun decor scheme and product line, and its ice cream-themed washroom is now award-winning.
It features pink toilet paper, a cherry brush, and an ice cream-themed paint job.
The award comes a year after Majesty opened its new space in Manchester Square.
“We’re so honoured to win the coveted title of Canada’s Best Restroom,” said Julie Morrison, owner, Majesty and Friends. “When we opened this location last year, I put all my savings into it to make our shop a truly memorable and fun destination for our community. I’m so grateful to Cintas for highlighting our business, and to the Edmonton community and our customers for their overwhelming support.”
Nominees were judged on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.
Voting was open to the public from June 6 to July 8.
The other nominees in 2022 included Niton Junction Petro-Canada in Niton Junction, Alta., Rollick Co. in Black Diamond, Alta., Toronto Zoo – African Rainforest Washroom, and Versante Hotel in Richmond, B.C.
The 2021 winner of Canada’s Best Restroom was the Borden Park public washrooms in Edmonton.
The contest has been running since 2013.
