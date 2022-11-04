Canadian bobsled pilot Christine de Bruin suspended for doping violation

OTTAWA -

Canadian bobsledder and Olympic bronze medallist Christine de Bruin has been suspended for three years for a doping violation.

De Bruin tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol in out-of-competition testing Aug. 28 in Calgary.

The 33-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., won bronze in women's monobob, which made its Olympic debut in Beijing in February.

She also piloted Canada to fifth in women's bobsled in Beijing.

De Bruin signed an early admission and acceptance agreement, which admitted to the violation, waived her right to a hearing and accepted the period of ineligibility to compete, the Canadian Centre For Ethics in Sport said Friday in a statement.

In doing so, the four-year suspension was reduced to three under Canadian anti-doping rules.

Ligandrol is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for its anabolic, muscle-building effects

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.