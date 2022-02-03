Canadian heavyweight Tanner Boser to battle Brazilian on April UFC Fight Night card

Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser returns to action April 23 when he takes on Rodrigo Nascimento on a UFC Fight Night card.

Boser (20-8-1) is coming off a second-round KO of Ovince St. Preux last June that snapped a two-fight losing streak.

The 30-year-old mixed martial artist from Bonnyville, Alta., who now calls Edmonton home, accepted the Saint Preux fight on short notice after Saint Preux's original opponent, Russian Maxim Grishin, was unable to compete due to visa issues. Saint Preux agreed to move up to heavyweight to face Boser, who had requested a quick return to action after a June 5 split-decision loss to Sweden's Ilir (The Sledgehammer) Latifi.

Boser is 4-3-0 in the UFC with his other losses to former heavyweight champion Andrei (The Pit Bull) Arlovski and former interim titleholder Cyril (Bon Gamin) Gane.

Nascimento's last fight, a win over France's Alan Baudot last July, was changed to a no contest after the Brazilian flunked a doping test. He was suspended for six months.

Nascimento (8-1-0 with one no contest) earned his UFC contract with a win on Dana White's Contender Series. He is 1-1-0 with the no contest in UFC action.