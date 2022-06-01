Canadian Transportation Agency to say Wednesday whether Flair gets to keep licence

Either a green light to Flair Airlines to keep flying or an order to ground all aircraft is expected from the Canadian Transportation Agency on Wednesday.

The Edmonton-based discount carrier has been under review by the transportation regulator over concern an American shareholder exerts too much power.

In order to be a licensed domestic airline, Flair Airlines must be incorporated in Canada and at least 51 per cent of voting shares must be owned and controlled by Canadians, according to the CTA.

Flair Airlines is incorporated in B.C. and 58 per cent of voting shares are owned by Canadians, Flair's CEO has insisted. According to Stephen Jones, its unanimous shareholders agreement did not show Canadian control "explicitly enough."

However, Miami-based shareholder 777 Partners funded Flair's day-to-day operations earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, once filled the majority of Flair's board seats, and leases planes to Flair.

While 777 Partners has denied controlling more than its minority share of Flair, the airline itself has argued the funding kept the company alive when it did not receive any bail-out money from the Canadian government.

Flair has since refinanced its debt and asked the federal government for more time to sort out its financial situation.

Flair will hold a news conference in Edmonton to comment on the CTA's decision when it is announced.

More to come...

With files from The Canadian Press