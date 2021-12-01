Candy Cane Lane returns to Edmonton. Here’s what you need to know

EDMONTON -

For more than 50 years, Candy Cane Lane has been a highly anticipated Edmonton event to experience with friends and family over the holidays.

This year, due to some limitations, people can walk or drive by the displays but there will be no fire pits or food trucks and volunteer help will be restricted, the Candy Cane Lane website read.

However, there is some good news. Sleigh rides will return this season and will be available multiple days this month. Book your ride in advance here.

According to the website, the ride is 45 to 60 minutes and leaves from and returns to the park at 148 Street and 99 Avenue. It costs $20 per person and children under 24 months are free.

Candy Cane Lane will run from Dec. 10 until New Years Day every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., but advance tickets are on sale now.

The Edmonton Food Bank will also have bins in place so visitors can bring a donation.