EDMONTON -- Candy Cane Lane opens Friday, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a drive-thru only experience.

The lights and displays will be lit up for visitors to enjoy until Jan. 1.

The City of Edmonton is will be installing signs indicating sidewalks are closed to non-residents and will be operating Candy Cane Lane as a two-way street to accommodate traffic.

Parking will also be banned each evening from 5 p.m. to midnight on the following streets:

The east side of 148 Street, from 92 Avenue to 100 Avenue

The north side of 92 Avenue, between 147 Street and 148 Street

The south side of 99 Avenue, between 148 Street and 149 Street

Three intersections will be converted into all-way stops until Jan. 4:

148 Street and 95 Avenue

148 Street and 96 Avenue

148 Street and 99 Avenue

Traffic controls will be installed on Dec. 10, and removed on or after Jan. 4.

For a full list of traffic controls for Candy Cane Lane 2020 visit the City of Edmonton website.

Due to the decision to close sidewalks to visitors, and "out of an abundance of caution" Edmonton's Food Bank says it has decided to suspend food donation bins along the lane.

The local charity says visitors can still show support by leaving non-perishable food donations at most major grocery stores, text FEEDYEG to 20222 to make a $10 or $20 donation, or make a donation online.