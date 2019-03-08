

CTV Edmonton





Police have laid charges in a fatal crash that happened in Sept. 2018.

A 58-year-old woman riding a scooter died after her scooter was hit on 38 Avenue and Millwoods Road on Sept. 14.

Police say the scooter was hit by a dark blue GMC Terrain after it crossed the centre line. The scooter then skidded north into the southbound lanes, striking a Toyota Rav4. The Terrain continued northbound in the southbound lanes, hitting a traffic sign and power box before coming to a stop.

The woman driving the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene, the 45-year-old driver of the Terrain and the 50-year-old driver of the Rav4 were not injured.

The police investigation has since determined that impairment by cannabis was a contributing factor in the crash.

Rakesh Sidhu, 45, has been charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 10.