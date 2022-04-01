Cannabis retailer buying two stores in Alberta for $2.2M in shares

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. has signed a deal to buy two stores in Alberta for $2.2 million in shares.

The company says it will acquire the company operating as Boreal Cannabis Company, which has a store in Slave Lake, Alta., and another in St. Paul, Alta.

The announcement follows two deals by High Tide in March.

High Tide said Wednesday it will buy Livonit Foods Inc., which operates two stores in Ontario under the Bud Heaven banner, for $2.8 million in shares.

The company also signed a deal on March 3 to buy four retail cannabis stores in Ontario operating under the Crossroads Cannabis banner for $2.5 million in shares.

High Tide says once the deals close it will have at least 121 stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.