

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission has told an Edmonton cannabis store it is not allowed to use a security system that floods the business with smoke when triggered.

After an inspection Wednesday, Alternative Greens owner Trevor Miller was told the smoke security system is against the rules.

Besides it being among $20,000 worth of protective measures, the system is effective, Miller said.

“If it is deployed, there is a reason it is deployed. And at that time, you can’t steal what you can’t see.”

According to the AGLC, “any form of smoke fogging security system is in violation of Section 3.3.3 of the Retail Cannabis Store Handbook that outlines the requirement that camera systems provide a clear image 24/7.”

“I don’t understand that the actual logic behind it,” Miller said. “It seems that they would rather watch a crime than prevent it.”

Miller is challenging the AGLC rule, with the help of Clinton Beck.

Beck owns an antique store that uses a ‘smoke cloak’ system.

Surveillance footage from a burglary shows thick, non-toxic smoke fill his store as a group of thieves rush against the haze.

“You're literally blinded. Because you cannot see your hand in front of your face once it is deployed,” Beck explained.

He now sells the machines, and said several liquor and cannabis retailers are using the system—with many more are interested.

“We just have to get the people who are making these decisions to maybe jump into the future a little bit and use common sense.”

Miller believes labour law may give him the right to use the machine for his employees’ protection.

He said he would consider taking the fight to court, if necessary.

With files from Bill Fortier