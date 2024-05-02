EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Capital Power pulls plug on proposed $2.4B carbon capture and storage project

    Capital Power’s Genesee Power Plant is seen near Edmonton in an Oct. 19, 2022, handout photo. (Capital Power, Jimmy Jeong) Capital Power’s Genesee Power Plant is seen near Edmonton in an Oct. 19, 2022, handout photo. (Capital Power, Jimmy Jeong)
    Share

    Edmonton-based Capital Power Corp. says it is no longer pursuing its proposed $2.4-billion carbon capture and storage project at its Genesee natural gas-fired power plant.

    The company says it has decided the project is technically viable but not economically feasible.

    Capital Power says it may explore carbon capture and storage again in the future as economics improve.

    The company has set the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

    Alberta's electricity grid is heavily dependent on natural gas, and many analysts believe that offsetting those emissions will require a mix of wind and solar, hydrogen, nuclear power in the form of small modular reactors, and carbon capture and storage in the future.

    In January, Capital Power said it will partner with Ontario Power Generation to assess the feasibility of developing small modular nuclear reactors to help power Alberta's electricity grid.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News